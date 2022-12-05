Sheriff | Hunter finds human remains in Lucasville

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Several agencies are investigating after a hunter made a gruesome discovery on Friday, Dec. 2.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says his office was contacted just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday by a hunter who told deputies he believed he had found human remains in the Lucasville area.

According to Thoroughman, deputies and detectives responded to the location, as well as Scioto County Coroner Doctor Adams.

After confirming the remains as human, the coroner’s officer made a request for an anthropology team to assist in the investigation.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that Mercyhurst Department of Applied Forensic Sciences out of Erie, PA was contacted for assistance.

Two teams were sent; an anthropologist and a crime scene reconstructionist from Precision Laser & Instrument Inc.

The remains have been transported to Erie, PA, for further investigation, including dental and DNA testing to help identify the body.

The team has determined the body is that of a female.

Three rings and a watch were also recovered from the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.