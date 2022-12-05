Woman charged after stabbing man with steak knife

NICHOLAS COUNY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman is facing charges after stabbing a man with a steak knife, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing happened Dec. 1 along Woodbine Road in Craigsville, West Virginia.

The sheriff’s office says Ashley Nicole Harlow is now facing malicious wounding and attempted murder charges after stabbing the man in the neck with the knife during an argument.

