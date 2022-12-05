Woman charged with malicious assault after stabbing incident

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing charges after an argument turned physical on Sunday, December 4, Huntington Police reports.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 2100 block of 11th Avenue just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say the incident involved three women.

The victim told police Kelly Smith, 43, of Elkton, Maryland, refused to leave the home, grabbed a knife and began waving the knife around.

One woman was cut, but did not need to be transported to the hospital. EMS treated the non-life-threatening injury on scene, police say.

Smith was arrested and charged with malicious assault and attempting to commit a felony.

