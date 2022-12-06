Baggies of methamphetamine found in woman’s purse

Hunter is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with...
Hunter is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and pseudoephedrine altered.(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman with an outstanding felony warrant from a previous drug investigation is now behind bars after a traffic stop in Wayne County.

According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, the traffic stop happened in Prichard and Hunter Thompson, of Fort Gay, was the passenger of a vehicle that was stopped by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

During a search of her purse, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit located baggies of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other drugs.

Hunter is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and pseudoephedrine altered.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
Sheriff | Hunter finds human remains in Lucasville
Ten fire departments responded to the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in Ripley Monday...
10 fire departments respond to fire scene in Ripley
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Driver identified in fatal crash
Student arrested after incident at George Washington High School

Latest News

Groundbreaking for new Davis Creek Elementary
Groundbreaking for new Davis Creek Elementary
In August 2020, Cabell County residents voted in favor of a bond that would help the school...
Groundbreaking for new Davis Creek Elementary
Preventing inflation from becoming the holiday grinch
Preventing inflation from becoming the holiday grinch