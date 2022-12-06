HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Kathleen Tomes shares must-haves items to create new holiday traditions.

Click here for The North Pole Gnome.

Click here for Nest Designs pajamas.

Click here for Old World Christmas ornaments.

Click here for the Old World Christmas advent calendar.

Click here for the bouncy pals reindeer.

Click here for the Little Unicorn holiday collection.

Click here for Merriam Webster’s Word of the Day book.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.