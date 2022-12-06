Groundbreaking for new Davis Creek Elementary

In August 2020, Cabell County residents voted in favor of a bond that would help the school...
In August 2020, Cabell County residents voted in favor of a bond that would help the school system pay for a new Davis Creek Elementary.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cabell County Schools broke ground on a 2020 bond funded project Tuesday that will build a new Davis Creek Elementary.

In August 2020, Cabell County residents voted in favor of a bond that would help the school system pay for a new Davis Creek Elementary, Meadows and Milton Elementary schools.

The new elementary school is being built in Barboursville off Route 60.

In August 2020, Cabell County residents voted in favor of a bond that would help the school...
In August 2020, Cabell County residents voted in favor of a bond that would help the school system pay for a new Davis Creek Elementary.(WSAZ)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
Sheriff | Hunter finds human remains in Lucasville
Ten fire departments responded to the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in Ripley Monday...
10 fire departments respond to fire scene in Ripley
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Driver identified in fatal crash
Ashley Nicole Harlow has been charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder, according...
Woman charged after stabbing man with steak knife

Latest News

Preventing inflation from becoming the holiday grinch
Preventing inflation from becoming the holiday grinch
Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017.
Jury recommends no mercy for man found guilty of killing, dismembering woman
Top toys and trends
Top toys and trends
Preventing inflation from becoming the holiday grinch
Preventing inflation from becoming the holiday grinch