House fire in Chesapeake closes road

House fire in Chesapeake closes road
House fire in Chesapeake closes road(MGN)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Lawrence County Dispatch says multiple crews are responding to a house fire.

The house is on Third Avenue in Chesapeake.

Dispatch says three different area departments are responding.

Third Avenue is currently closed while crews work, which will cause delays for drivers heading in the direction of Proctorville.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Driver identified in fatal crash
Sheriff | Hunter finds human remains in Lucasville
Ten fire departments responded to the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in Ripley Monday...
10 fire departments respond to fire scene in Ripley
Ashley Nicole Harlow has been charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder, according...
Woman charged after stabbing man with steak knife

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, December 6th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, December 6th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Man accused of rape, other charges involving 12-year-old girl
Man indicted on rape charges involving underage girl
WSAZ Monday Night Forecast - Dec 5
Andy's Monday Night Forecast - Dec 5