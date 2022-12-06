House fire in Chesapeake closes road

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Lawrence County Dispatch says multiple crews are responding to a house fire.

The house is on Third Avenue in Chesapeake.

Dispatch says three different area departments are responding.

Third Avenue is currently closed while crews work, which will cause delays for drivers heading in the direction of Proctorville.

This is a developing story.

