Jury recommends no mercy for man found guilty of killing, dismembering woman

Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017.
Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell County jury is recommending a man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman in 2017 go to prison for the rest of his life.

In October, Argie Jeffers was convicted of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.

In September of 2017, investigators found body parts in a bucket, and another body part near where the Guyandotte River flows into the Ohio River in Huntington.

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest, including when the sentencing date will be.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

