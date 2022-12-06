Lanes of I-77 blocked following crash

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash on I-77 South has shut down southbound and northbound travel, according to 911 dispatchers.

The accident happened close to mile marker 84 near Chelyan.

Emergency crews have closed a southbound left lane and a northbound left lane.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

