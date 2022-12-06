Man indicted on rape charges involving underage girl

By Brenda Bryan
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man accused of raping an underage girl was indicted by a grand jury in Scioto County, court officials said Monday.

Michael Nethers, 61, of Philo, Ohio, faces two counts of rape, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

In October, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Nethers met a 12-year-old girl through social media and traveled to Scioto County to meet with her.

Nethers was appointed an attorney, and bond was continued from Portsmouth Municipal Court.

For original coverage:

