Neil Diamond leads ‘Sweet Caroline’ sing-along in Broadway musical

The singer made a surprise appearance at the opening of 'A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical." (SOURCE: Spectrum News NY1)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In New York, theatergoers got a special surprise when Neil Diamond himself led the cast and audience of “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” in a sing-along of “Sweet Caroline.”

Neil Diamond sang at the Broadway opening of his musical Sunday.

The musician retired five years before due to a Parkinson’s Diagnosis.

Diamond stopped touring in January 2018, but brought the audience to their feet with his rendition of “Caroline” at the Broadhurst Theater, with his wife by his side.

It was a rare public outing for the singer; the rock legend last performed a full concert at The Forum in Los Angeles in August 2017.

Diamond has had more than 70 songs hit the Billboard charts and has sold more than 125 million records. Diamond sold his song catalog to Universal Music in 2012.

Copyright 2022 Spectrum News NY1 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
Sheriff | Hunter finds human remains in Lucasville
Ten fire departments responded to the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in Ripley Monday...
10 fire departments respond to fire scene in Ripley
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Driver identified in fatal crash
Student arrested after incident at George Washington High School

Latest News

Craig Sicknick, left, brother of slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, is greeted...
Jan. 6 ‘heroes’ honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob
Authorities have arrested 38-year-old Amy Dick after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around her...
Husband prevents wife from choking their 1-year-old with blanket, authorities say
Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial deliberated for a second day Tuesday.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
An office shot a suspect who followed him into a police station parking lot and appeared to...
Armed man shot after entering California police station lot
Amid a fresh assault of Russian missile attacks, Ukraine seems to be striking back. (CNN, WSJ,...
Ukraine strikes back amid Russian missile attacks