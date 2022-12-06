Senator Mike Woelfel selected W.Va. Senate minority leader

Senator Mike Woelfel (D-Cabell) was chosen to replace Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier).
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The elected Democrats in the West Virginia Senate met Tuesday to select their new Minority Leader for the 86th Legislature.

Senator Mike Woelfel (D-Cabell) was chosen to replace Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier), who did not win his bid for re-election to the Senate.

“I am grateful and humble to selected by my peers for this key position,” said Woelfel.

Woelfel practices law with his son in Huntington. He was first elected to the Senate in 2014, and previously served as Minority Whip.

“Our caucus will remain laser focused on economic development, public education, infrastructure and constituent services,” said Woelfel. “Every day we will continue to work across the aisle to move West Virginia forward.”

Senator Robert Plymale (D-Wayne) was selected as Minority Whip.

