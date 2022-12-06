Stuck in the muck weather-wise

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Springy pattern spells waves of rain

Day number one of our gloom-fest featured some soaking showers. Rainfall accumulations came in under one half inch for most though coalfield communities from Jackson Ky to Beckley WV and most in between tallied a stronger ¾” on average, A few rumbles of thunder were heard in the heavier showers off to the south. The culprit for the rain of course is the mild air which saw highs reach near 60. Given Wednesday will be even warmer (highs in mid 60s) expectations are focused on new soaking showers crossing the region.

Wednesday rains will begin overnight and fall at a brisk pace through the morning commute to school and work. Ponding of water on roads can create hydroplaning conditions but we know that happens all the time in rain so nothing outlandish or fear-mongering in that statement.

By Thursday and Friday a wind shift to the north and northeast will introduce a chillier brand of air and with that comes a lighter but still annoying rain pattern. Highs will be near 5o on Thursday then back to 60 in the see-saw pattern on Friday.

Word came down last night that the Charleston Christmas parade has been moved back 1 week to Thursday December 15th to avoid any conflict with the expected rain.

By the weekend skies will remain overcast though the risk of rain is down to mist and drizzle. Highs near 50 will be chilly for the Saturday late day Hurricane parade.

So we are stuck in the muck th rest of the week but the caveat is there is no snow to worry about.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.