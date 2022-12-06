Student arrested after incident at George Washington High School

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A George Washington High School student was arrested Monday after an incident on school property.

According to Charleston Police, paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon.

A male student was arrested by Charleston police and taken to juvenile court.

Further information about the incident has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

