Tattoo studio offering to remove Kanye ink for free

The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since...
The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since then, three people have started the laser removal process. At least 10 more have booked consultations.(@naamastudios, CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Yeezy come, Yeezy go.”

That’s the slogan of a tattoo removal company that is now offering free service to people who want their ink of rapper Kanye West taken away.

This announcement comes in the wake of the artist’s recent antisemitic tirades.

The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since then, three people have started the laser removal process. At least 10 more have booked consultations.

The CEO of Naama says the Ye tattoo removal initiative is receiving interest worldwide.

The rapper recently also lost sponsorship deals with numerous brands for his controversial statements and posts.

On an appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show last week, Ye said, “I like Hitler.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Driver identified in fatal crash
Sheriff | Hunter finds human remains in Lucasville
Ten fire departments responded to the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in Ripley Monday...
10 fire departments respond to fire scene in Ripley
Ashley Nicole Harlow has been charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder, according...
Woman charged after stabbing man with steak knife

Latest News

FILE - Stax Records founder Jim Stewart, center, poses for a photo with friends and students of...
Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, dies
Shipping tips for the holiday season
Shipping tips for the holiday season
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
Officers who defended Capitol from Trump supporters honored
Albuquerque authorities reported a missing 5-year-old Oreyana Clinton has been found safe.
5-year-old New Mexico girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter