Trial underway for quadruple murder suspect in Kanawha County
By Chelsea Armstrong
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trial is underway in the case of a teenager charged with killing his mother, stepfather, and two siblings in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor, jury selection in the trial of Gavin Smith was completed Monday morning, and several witnesses took the stand by afternoon.

In December 2020, Smith’s family members were found dead by another relative at a home on Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview, and Smith was later charged with shooting and killing them.

Smith was only 16 years old at the time of the shootings. Testimony resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

For previous coverage:

Teen charged in quadruple murder case to be tried as an adult; more details released

