Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol

FILE: A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol badge is pictured in this photo from the agency's Twitter.
FILE: A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol badge is pictured in this photo from the agency's Twitter.(CBP / Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling along the border in south Texas, according to the agency.

The accident happened about 1 a.m. near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico, Customs and Border Patrol said in a statement. The agent was tracking a group of people who had crossed the border illegally.

Fellow agents found the man unresponsive, began life-saving efforts and called for an ambulance, the statement said. The agent died at a hospital.

“The death of an Agent who died while securing our nation’s border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation, our prayers are with his family and co-workers during this difficult time,” said U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz in the statement.

The agency did not release the identity of the agent and declined further comment.

The Texas-Mexico border has seen multiple deadly accidents in recent years stemming from immigration-related pursuits.

In June, four migrants died and three other people were injured after a Jeep being pursued by Border Patrol agents crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on the interstate near the Texas border city of Encinal.

In January, Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agent Anthony Salas died after being involved in a single vehicle traffic accident near Eagle Pass while working with U.S. Border Patrol to transport six people who had illegally immigrated to the U.S.

Last year, an Austin man was charged in the deaths of eight migrants after a deadly crash near the border city of Del Rio following a police chase.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student arrested after incident at George Washington High School
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say
Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017.
Man sentenced to life without mercy in killing, dismemberment case
The threats were made Wednesday morning, both before 8:30 a.m.
High school shooting threats deemed false alarms

Latest News

A mischievous dog set off a fire alarm while at a daycare center in Grimes, Iowa.
Dog pulls fire alarm at doggie daycare in Iowa
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for...
Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected
Former organized crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger is pictured in this photo provided by the...
Watchdog finds many failures before Whitey Bulger’s killing
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Report: Classified items found at Trump storage unit in Fla.
FILE - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a reception to...
Emhoff: ‘I’m in pain right now’ over rising antisemitism