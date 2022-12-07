Crash backs up I-64 traffic

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday evening has closed two lanes of Interstate 64 East between the Cross Lanes and Nitro exits, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The slow and middle lanes are closed in that area.

Injuries have been reported, but there’s no word about the extent of them.

The accident was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Among agencies on the scene are the Nitro Police Department and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.