Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle sentenced

Dakota Taylor pled guilty to felony offenses of strangulation and child neglect.
Dakota Taylor pled guilty to felony offenses of strangulation and child neglect.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who led police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the backseat of his vehicle has been sentenced.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office, Dakota Taylor was sentenced Wednesday to 1-5 years for the felony offense of strangulation and 1-5 years on child neglect charges.

The sentences are to run consecutively, officials say.

Taylor must also pay a $1,000 fine.

Following his sentence, Taylor will also be under 10 years extended supervision.

The charges stem from an incident in March of 2022. According to Charleston Police, Taylor arrived at CAMC Women and Children’s hospital following a domestic incident in Nitro.

When officers approached him, Taylor took off in his car with his 1-year-old in the backseat.

Dispatchers in Kanawha County say Taylor left the hospital around midnight.

According to the criminal complaint, police started chasing the car once it entered South Charleston.

The chase lasted about 20 miles, heading into Cabell County.

According to the Hurricane Police Department, the chase ended on Charleys Creek Road.

At least seven different law enforcement agencies were involved.

