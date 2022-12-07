High school shooting threats deemed false alarms

SOUTH CHARLESTON/HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Threats made within minutes of each other regarding shootings at two local high schools have been deemed false alarms by law enforcement.

The threats were made Wednesday morning, both before 8:30 a.m.

Law enforcement from several different agencies responded to South Charleston High School and Huntington High School.

After securing the scene and checking the high schools’ room by room, law enforcement and school officials deemed both threats to be a hoax.

“It was found to be a complete hoax. The call was a hoax. This has happened at several schools across the state this morning.”

According to the Director of Communication for Cabell County Schools, Jedd Flowers, similar hoax calls were received at education institutions across the country Monday.

“We received a hoax call regarding a shooting at the school (Huntington High School). Of course, our first responders immediately responded and checked out the situation and cleared the school,” said Flowers. “This hoax call actually went out to education institutions across the country today,” said Flowers. “And so, of course, it is under investigation. However, we take every threat very seriously and our emergency responders do as well. They are monitoring the situation at all of our schools today. We do not believe there is any validity to this hoax call at all but they are monitoring the situation at all our schools, being extra vigilant today while this investigation is underway.”

“We have been given the all clear and the school day will continue on a regular schedule,” said Flowers. “Thank you to all our emergency responders for quickly responding to the situation and checking it out. We, of course, always want to put our safety first.”

Further information has not been released at this time.

Law enforcement agencies responded to multiple schools, including several in Marion County and RCB High School in Clarksburg.

First responders respond to South Charleston High School Monday morning after a shooting threat. (WSAZ)

First responders respond to Highlander Way after a shooting threat Monday morning. (WSAZ)

