Man pleads not guilty in connection with deadly shooting

By Brenda Bryan
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man facing a second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in August pleaded not guilty to the charge, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

Shavan Collins, who’s in his mid-30s, is set to go on trial Feb. 21.

Collins is accused in the death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston.

The shooting happened Aug. 26 on Charleston’s West Side. Mosley died from his injuries at a hospital.

Collins is being held without bond in the South Central Regional Jail.

