Par Mar Store raided for drug activity allowed to reopen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ ) – A temporary restraining order that closed a Par Mar store in Charleston expired Wednesday, clearing the way for the convenience store to reopen following a raid by Charleston Police last month due to drug activity.

Six people were arrested Nov. 29 after search warrants were executed at the Par Mar Store on Washington Street East and at a home across the street.

The investigation that began in the summer resulted in 20 arrest warrants and two search warrants related to the conspiracy or distribution of narcotics.

According to a settlement agreement reached with the city of Charleston, the store may resume operations under the following changes:

Modify the merchandising mix of alcoholic beverages to remove single packaged beer from the store

Require license information from the purchaser in order to purchase any alcoholic beverage, if the purchaser has no license, then Par Mar will not sell them alcoholic beverages

Post no loitering signs on the property and direct its employees to ask loitering individuals to leave the premises with the understanding that if they fail to leave the premises then the employee will call the Charleston Police Department and cooperate in prosecuting the individual for trespassing

Replace the manager with a different store manager

Par Mar’s store surveillance cameras in and outside of the store will be improved as suggested by the city, and made available to the city upon request

The office space within the building, in the front of the store and to the left of the store entrance, will be provided to city police at no cost for the next five years, along with two parking spaces.

In November, the following people were arrested, according to criminal complaints filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court:

Marcus Holmes, Detroit

Bryant Williams, Detroit

Ciera Thomas, Charleston

Beverly Lewis, Charleston

Jemel Waters, Charleston

Izreal Mitchem, Huntington

According to Investigative Services Bureau Chief Lt. Tony Hazelett, drugs were purchased in the gas station parking lot, as well as inside the store.

At least one gas station employee was involved, but police say the gas station’s owners were not involved in the investigation.

Police say 14 people remain at large.

The store’s 911 history report for the year shows calls for the store that include fights, trespassing and a shooting in May.

The temporary restraining order issued after the raid stated police responded to more than 350 calls for the store in 2022 and made about 100 arrests.

