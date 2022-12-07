Parent reacts to false active shooter threats at South Charleston High School

False report of shooting threat at South Charleston High School
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This is the message Amber Witherspoon saw as teams of police cruisers passed her by Wednesday, heading toward her son’s school.

This is a message from Kanawha County Schools. The district received reports this morning during drop-off time that there may be an active shooter situation at South Charleston High School. We are told at this time that is was a false report. The school is in a precautionary lockdown for those students who may be in the building. Law enforcement is on the scene. We will provide more information when the school grounds are cleared or we have additional updates

Message from Kanawha County Schools to parents Wednesday morning.

Witherspoon’s son takes the bus, however on her way to work she turned around and went to her son’s school when she could tell something was wrong.

“My son goes there, so I decided to call him, and when I called him he said everybody had ran in the classroom on lockdown,” Witherspoon said.

School officials say some teachers barricaded the door with students inside the classrooms while law enforcement cleared the building one room at a time.

Hearing police who said a 9-1-1 call from an unknown number into Kanawha County Dispatch falsely reporting an active shooter situation made her angry and anxious.

“I wanted to make sure he was safe and would remain safe,” Witherspoon said. “This is not a joke, it is never a joke. We have had too many real life instances.”

School officials said most of the students went home after the incident. South Charleston High School Principal Kim Williams encouraged parents to have a discussion with their student about what happened.

Kanawha County school officials said a discussion with students about the false shooting threat will happen Thursday. Officials also said counselors will be available for students Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student arrested after incident at George Washington High School
The threats were made Wednesday morning, both before 8:30 a.m.
High school shooting threats deemed false alarms
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say
Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017.
Man sentenced to life without mercy in killing, dismemberment case

Latest News

Spring gives way to cooler fall air
First Warning Forecast
Law enforcement officials checked up on schools across the region to make sure students were...
School resource officer walks through response following shooting threats at surrounding schools
Safety chief discussed security measures, vulnerabilities days before hoax
Safety chief discussed security measures, vulnerabilities days before hoax
Safety chief discussed security measures, vulnerabilities days before hoax
Safety chief discussed security measures, vulnerabilities days before hoax