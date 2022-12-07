Parent reacts to false active shooter threats at South Charleston High School

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This is the message Amber Witherspoon saw as teams of police cruisers passed her by Wednesday, heading toward her son’s school.

This is a message from Kanawha County Schools. The district received reports this morning during drop-off time that there may be an active shooter situation at South Charleston High School. We are told at this time that is was a false report. The school is in a precautionary lockdown for those students who may be in the building. Law enforcement is on the scene. We will provide more information when the school grounds are cleared or we have additional updates

Witherspoon’s son takes the bus, however on her way to work she turned around and went to her son’s school when she could tell something was wrong.

“My son goes there, so I decided to call him, and when I called him he said everybody had ran in the classroom on lockdown,” Witherspoon said.

School officials say some teachers barricaded the door with students inside the classrooms while law enforcement cleared the building one room at a time.

Hearing police who said a 9-1-1 call from an unknown number into Kanawha County Dispatch falsely reporting an active shooter situation made her angry and anxious.

“I wanted to make sure he was safe and would remain safe,” Witherspoon said. “This is not a joke, it is never a joke. We have had too many real life instances.”

School officials said most of the students went home after the incident. South Charleston High School Principal Kim Williams encouraged parents to have a discussion with their student about what happened.

I think they need to reassure their kids that they are safe with us and that they are safe in Kanawha County Schools. Of course they need to say when we announce these things it is serious and students need to listen to their administration and we will guide them and direct them to safety at all times.

Kanawha County school officials said a discussion with students about the false shooting threat will happen Thursday. Officials also said counselors will be available for students Thursday and Friday.

