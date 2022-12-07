Pedestrian hit, killed in Pike Co., Ohio

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A accident involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian resulted in a death early Wednesday morning.

According to Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, around 1:19 a.m. the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling northbound on State Route 104 hit a pedestrian walking southbound in the northbound lane.

The accident happened on State Route 104 south of the village of Waverly, officials say.

The pedestrian, Timothy Barnhart, age 45 of Columbus, Ohio was pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike County Coroner.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Pike County Sheriff Office, Pike County Coroner’s Office, Pee Pee Township Fire Department, Waverly EMS and the MedCare EMS.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student arrested after incident at George Washington High School
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say
Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017.
Man sentenced to life without mercy in killing, dismemberment case
The threats were made Wednesday morning, both before 8:30 a.m.
High school shooting threats deemed false alarms

Latest News

Hoax high school threats
The threats were made Wednesday morning, both before 8:30 a.m.
High school shooting threats deemed false alarms
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, December 7th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, December 7, 2022
First Warning Forecast