Pedestrian hit, killed in Pike Co., Ohio

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A accident involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian resulted in a death early Wednesday morning.

According to Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, around 1:19 a.m. the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling northbound on State Route 104 hit a pedestrian walking southbound in the northbound lane.

The accident happened on State Route 104 south of the village of Waverly, officials say.

The pedestrian, Timothy Barnhart, age 45 of Columbus, Ohio was pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike County Coroner.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Pike County Sheriff Office, Pike County Coroner’s Office, Pee Pee Township Fire Department, Waverly EMS and the MedCare EMS.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.