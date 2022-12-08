Area vehicle dealer recognized on the national scale

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vehicle dealer in our area is being recognized on the national scale.

Chris Miller, president of the Dutch Miller Automotive Group, was presented Wednesday night with an award nominating him for Time’s Dealer of the Year.

Miller is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country who will go on to be honored next month at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association show in Dallas.

It’s one of the industry’s highest honors and recognizes the country’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.

A panel will select one finalist from each of four regions, then finally one national dealer of the year.

Three of those finalists will receive $5,000 for their favorite charities, and the winner will receive $10,000 to give to charity.

Miller told WSAZ that being involved in the community, including helping with the issue of food insecurity, has been reward enough.

“It’s the work that the reward is giving back; that’s the reward,” he said.

