Commercial Metals Company to build micro mill in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Berkeley County, W.Va. will be the home of Commercial Metals Company (CMC) fourth micro mill, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday.

The facility, projected to cost approximately $450 million, will produce rebar and is projected to begin operations in late 2025.

CMC turns scrap into new, sustainable steel products by recycling more than 19 billion pounds of metal each year.

CMC steel is featured in our nation’s highways, bridges and industrial structures.

The new facility in the Eastern Panhandle is expected to have the capacity to produce 500,000 tons of straight-length rebar and a premium spooled rebar.

Spooled rebar boasts less waste, increased productivity and improved safety.

“I am thrilled to welcome Commercial Metals Company to West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re honored that CMC selected our great state as the home for this state-of-the-art facility, set to be one of the most environmentally friendly steelmaking operations in the world. The Mountain State has a proud history in the steel industry and this investment is yet another example of West Virginia welcoming this industry into our state.”

“CMC will be a tremendous asset to West Virginia and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Mountain State,” West Virginia Secretary of Economic Development Mitch Carmichael said. “There’s no doubt that West Virginia is the best place for this micro mill.”

