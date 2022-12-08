Community members anxious for answers in body found investigation

Randy Kirkendoll's body was found in a river on Nov. 22. Investigators are still working to determine what happened to him.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Community members in Branchland are anxious to find out how a man ended up dead in the Guyandotte River.

On the evening of Nov. 22, someone spotted the body of Randy Kirkendoll near the Hubball Road Bridge.

Ronnie Dalton and his wife Louise live near where the body was found.

“It keeps you on edge,” Ronnie Dalton said. “I’ve talked to several neighbors around us who are really concerned about what’s going on, especially with it being close by us and everything.”

The Lincoln County sheriff says they’re waiting for autopsy results. He says they’re actively investigating and haven’t ruled out a possible homicide.

Kirkendoll, who was 64, worked in construction and had worked on the Daltons’ house in the spring.

“He was just a nice individual to be around,” Ronnie said.

“He was such a nice man,” Louise said. “He did a good job at our house. He was very kind.”

Kirkendoll’s nephew says he loved fishing and hunting, was kind-hearted, and was always willing to help others however he could.

The nephew says Kirkendoll had been living in Ranger and had a family member who lived near the location where he was found.

“I know the community has heard all kinds of rumors, and nobody knows for sure,” Louise said. “I’d just like to see closure for the family, because I could only imagine how difficult this would be.”

“I’d like for them to get some answers,” Ronnie said. “That way the people here in the community could relax and be at ease, because it’s a tense situation around here right now.”

Kirkendoll’s burial service is set for Thursday in Genoa.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The threats were made Wednesday morning, both before 8:30 a.m.
High school shooting threats deemed false alarms
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Dramatic security video shows Huntington East Middle School Principal Jody Sowards performing...
Security video shows principal helping save student’s life
Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams
3 university marching band members hit, killed by truck while changing tire, police say

Latest News

Christmas light display drawing attention
Christmas light display getting attention
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
Par Mar store raided for drug activity allowed to reopen
Par Mar store raided for drug activity allowed to reopen
Brain injury rehab expansion held in Ashland
Brain injury rehab expansion held in Ashland