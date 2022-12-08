Community members anxious for answers in body found investigation

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Community members in Branchland are anxious to find out how a man ended up dead in the Guyandotte River.

On the evening of Nov. 22, someone spotted the body of Randy Kirkendoll near the Hubball Road Bridge.

Ronnie Dalton and his wife Louise live near where the body was found.

“It keeps you on edge,” Ronnie Dalton said. “I’ve talked to several neighbors around us who are really concerned about what’s going on, especially with it being close by us and everything.”

The Lincoln County sheriff says they’re waiting for autopsy results. He says they’re actively investigating and haven’t ruled out a possible homicide.

Kirkendoll, who was 64, worked in construction and had worked on the Daltons’ house in the spring.

“He was just a nice individual to be around,” Ronnie said.

“He was such a nice man,” Louise said. “He did a good job at our house. He was very kind.”

Kirkendoll’s nephew says he loved fishing and hunting, was kind-hearted, and was always willing to help others however he could.

The nephew says Kirkendoll had been living in Ranger and had a family member who lived near the location where he was found.

“I know the community has heard all kinds of rumors, and nobody knows for sure,” Louise said. “I’d just like to see closure for the family, because I could only imagine how difficult this would be.”

“I’d like for them to get some answers,” Ronnie said. “That way the people here in the community could relax and be at ease, because it’s a tense situation around here right now.”

Kirkendoll’s burial service is set for Thursday in Genoa.

