Gloom-fest rolls on

Next sunny day will have to wait until next week or beyond
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the time of year when normally chilled winds blow. The December clouds often produce snow flurries and squalls lending the look and feel of winter. But here just a little more than 2 weeks before Christmas the clouds are raining upon us on an off and on schedule. So keep your wsaz.com app close at hand to track sporadic showers. So warm was the air on Wednesday that the high temperature in the mid 60s was more characteristic of Late April. No wonder some April-like showers paraded across the region. Now no new records have been established since the record highs are way into the 70s.

Tonight will see the cloud deck lower from the hills to the valley towns as areas of fog and mist set in. So a damp morning commute is likely. Like-wise when eve rush rolls around new showers coming in from the west will be here. By Thursday and Friday skies will remain grey and overcast with a parade of low ceilings producing g ON OCASSION before some afternoon-evening showers pass through. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s to start the weekend.

Speaking of parades Spencer is a go for a Thursday 6:30 step-off while Charleston has kicked the can back to next week hoping for some harsh old-fashioned late winter in expecting. Santa will in Hurricane on Saturday for the grand parade!

