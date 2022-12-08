Liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash, report finds

Photo of crash involving liquor store owner Kenny Lee on Nov. 19, 2021.
Photo of crash involving liquor store owner Kenny Lee on Nov. 19, 2021.(Nevada State Police)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A report released by Nevada authorities says a liquor store CEO was impaired at the time of a fatal crash in 2021.

According to the Nevada State Police, toxicology reports showed Lee’s Liquor CEO Kenny Lee had a blood alcohol concentration of .218%.

“This shows that [Lee] was driving with a blood alcohol level of more than 2.5 times the legal limit of 0.08%,” police said in the report.

KVVU reports the crash happened on Nov. 19, 2021, on U.S. 93 at mile marker 28 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. In the initial report regarding the crash, state police said Kenny Lee, 58, was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police said Kenny Lee was driving a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan filled with liquor bottles when the van crossed over into the opposite lanes. A white Ford pickup truck swerved to avoid the Dodge but the vehicles partially collided head-on. Kenny Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kenny Lee’s death came shortly after the passing of his father, Hae Un Lee, who died in August 2021 from pancreatic cancer. Hae Un Lee founded Lee’s Discount Liquor in 1982. Kenny Lee was the CEO of the chain, which has 21 locations throughout Nevada.

