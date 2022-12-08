Man killed after crashing into dump truck

Man killed after crashing into dump truck
Man killed after crashing into dump truck(Photo source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Thursday after crashing into a parked ODOT dump truck on U.S. 50, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville, Ohio, is identified as the victim.

Troopers say Hedges was driving west in a Jeep Cherokee when it struck the rear of the dump truck. The dump truck was parked on the right berm of the roadway when the crash happened near the intersection of River Road.

Investigators say the Jeep caught fire and was engulfed in flames after the accident. It was reported shortly before 9 a.m.

Troopers say the dump truck driver was taken to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The threats were made Wednesday morning, both before 8:30 a.m.
High school shooting threats deemed false alarms
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Randy Kirkendoll's body was found in a river on Nov. 22. Investigators are still working to...
Community members anxious for answers in body found investigation
Student arrested after incident at George Washington High School

Latest News

Woman sentenced to more than 20 years for drug trafficking
Woman sentenced to more than 20 years for drug trafficking
Tudor's Biscuit World holds truck giveaway
Tudor’s Biscuit World holds annual truck giveaway
Gotta-have-it-gifts this holiday season
Gotta-have-it-gifts for the holiday season
Alchemy Theatre's upcoming Christmas Show: "A Cozy Wedding"
Alchemy Theatre’s upcoming show: “A Cozy Wedding”