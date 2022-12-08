Man killed after crashing into dump truck

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Thursday after crashing into a parked ODOT dump truck on U.S. 50, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville, Ohio, is identified as the victim.

Troopers say Hedges was driving west in a Jeep Cherokee when it struck the rear of the dump truck. The dump truck was parked on the right berm of the roadway when the crash happened near the intersection of River Road.

Investigators say the Jeep caught fire and was engulfed in flames after the accident. It was reported shortly before 9 a.m.

Troopers say the dump truck driver was taken to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

