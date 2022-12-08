Ribbon-cutting for new helipad at Thomas Memorial Hospital

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday as leaders from Thomas Memorial Hospital debuted a new helipad for critical care transport.

Leaders say the helipad will enhance emergency services and increase the hospital’s ability to care for critically ill patients.

The helipad is located along Division Street, a short distance from the Emergency Department entrance.

“The helipad is a valuable addition to Thomas Memorial Hospital and a very visible sign of progress as we continue to look for ways we can expand and improve healthcare in the Kanawha Valley,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System and interim president and CEO of Thomas Health, said. “The decision to build the helipad was based on a desire to better serve critically ill patients when they need us most.”

HealthNet Aeromedical Services will provide the air transport service to Thomas Memorial Hospital.

The opening of the helipad comes just after the announcement that Thomas will nearly double the number of intensive care unit beds at the hospital.

