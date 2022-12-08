Safety chief discussed security measures, vulnerabilities days before hoax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just two days before Wednesday’s shooting hoax at South Charleston High School, the man in charge of keeping those students safe briefed state lawmakers -- detailing key security measures and vulnerabilities in Kanawha County Schools.

A top concern -- 57 schools in Kanawha County lack a safe-school entrance, according to Keith Vititoe, safety and security director for Kanawha County Schools.

“If they are granted access through that front door, we are relying on their voluntary compliance to actually walk to the office, because the office is not directly associated with the front door,” he told lawmakers Monday.

Another concern -- weapons detection. Vititoe says hand-held metal detectors are in place, but processing 1,300 students through a single checkpoint is not realistic.

But help is on the way.

Last month, Kanawha County voters approved a school levy. It will provide more than $2.7 million for security improvements. That’s enough money to hire security personnel, construct safe entrances at every school and install state-of-the art technology to detect weapons -- not earrings and belt buckles.

“This technology I’m talking about is not intrusive,” Vititoe said. “You just walk though it. So it would be more user friendly.”

Work on those improvements won’t begin until July 2024. That is when funding from the new levy becomes available.

But Vititoe spent 15 minutes, uninterrupted, detailing numerous measures already in place. That includes technology that gives 911 real-time access to every school security camera, new software to instantly detect an open door that should be closed and locked and multiple ways to identify a potential threat.

“If a student is on the Kanawha County schools network and they search for something that contains the words, ‘kill,’ ‘shoot,’ ‘murder,’ ‘suicide,’ ‘bomb,’ and other terms, it will send us a notification,” he said.

The security chief told lawmakers that students have multiple ways to report suspicious activity. Officials encourage anyone with questions about how to report such activity in their area to call their local school district.

