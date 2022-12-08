Safety chief discussed security measures, vulnerabilities days before hoax

Safety chief discussed security measures, vulnerabilities days before hoax
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just two days before Wednesday’s shooting hoax at South Charleston High School, the man in charge of keeping those students safe briefed state lawmakers -- detailing key security measures and vulnerabilities in Kanawha County Schools.

A top concern -- 57 schools in Kanawha County lack a safe-school entrance, according to Keith Vititoe, safety and security director for Kanawha County Schools.

“If they are granted access through that front door, we are relying on their voluntary compliance to actually walk to the office, because the office is not directly associated with the front door,” he told lawmakers Monday.

Another concern -- weapons detection. Vititoe says hand-held metal detectors are in place, but processing 1,300 students through a single checkpoint is not realistic.

But help is on the way.

Last month, Kanawha County voters approved a school levy. It will provide more than $2.7 million for security improvements. That’s enough money to hire security personnel, construct safe entrances at every school and install state-of-the art technology to detect weapons -- not earrings and belt buckles.

“This technology I’m talking about is not intrusive,” Vititoe said. “You just walk though it. So it would be more user friendly.”

Work on those improvements won’t begin until July 2024. That is when funding from the new levy becomes available.

But Vititoe spent 15 minutes, uninterrupted, detailing numerous measures already in place. That includes technology that gives 911 real-time access to every school security camera, new software to instantly detect an open door that should be closed and locked and multiple ways to identify a potential threat.

“If a student is on the Kanawha County schools network and they search for something that contains the words, ‘kill,’ ‘shoot,’ ‘murder,’ ‘suicide,’ ‘bomb,’ and other terms, it will send us a notification,” he said.

The security chief told lawmakers that students have multiple ways to report suspicious activity. Officials encourage anyone with questions about how to report such activity in their area to call their local school district.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student arrested after incident at George Washington High School
The threats were made Wednesday morning, both before 8:30 a.m.
High school shooting threats deemed false alarms
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say
Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017.
Man sentenced to life without mercy in killing, dismemberment case

Latest News

Spring gives way to cooler fall air
First Warning Forecast
Law enforcement officials checked up on schools across the region to make sure students were...
School resource officer walks through response following shooting threats at surrounding schools
False report of shooting threat at South Charleston High School
Parent reacts to false active shooter threats at South Charleston High School
Safety chief discussed security measures, vulnerabilities days before hoax
Safety chief discussed security measures, vulnerabilities days before hoax