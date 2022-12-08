State official writes W.Va. DHHR secretary about ‘dire’ situation in his region

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The chairman of the West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee wrote a letter to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) secretary, expressing concern for what he said is a “dire” situation in the region he represents.

Charles S. Trump IV, R-Morgan, who represents the Eastern Panhandle, sent the letter to DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch.

“The situation here in our eastern panhandle is dire,” Trump wrote. “We have fewer workers allocated to this region that we need, and the allocation is unfair compared to other regions in the state.”

Trump said there are more than 200,000 people who live in Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

He outlined the following issues, among others:

- No child welfare worker assigned to the DHHR office in Morgan County and no CPS worker or youth services worker.

- Berkeley County has 234 open juvenile abuse and neglect cases being handled by one worker.

- There’s only one youth social worker for all of Berkeley County. DHHR has been held in contempt in at least one case.

- In Jefferson County in 2021, there were court cases involving 42 families and a total of 101 children.

Trump went on to say, “None of this addresses the calls and referrals from Berkeley County to which no one from the DHHR has responded, made a contract, or investigated at all ... I want to see what the plans are that DHHR has, plans that can be executed to solve the problems, along with a timeline for implementation.”

Trump said he expects a response by Friday, Dec. 16 from the agency. To see a full copy of Trump’s letter:

