West Virginia airport lands $700K in matching state grants

The airport rebranding follows a name change that took place Jan. 1, 2022.
The airport rebranding follows a name change that took place Jan. 1, 2022.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The airport in West Virginia’s capital city has landed more than $700,000 in state grant to match federal money for projects to improve the facility’s runway.

The state Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities says a $646,700 grant will match a $12.4 million federal grant for Yeager Airport’s runway rehabilitation in Charleston.

The project involves a 2-inch asphalt overlay of the runway and several improvements to the runway lighting system.

A second Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities provides $58,000 to match federal funds for an environmental impact statement on a project that would add runway safety areas and extend one of Yeager’s runways to 8,000 feet.

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, December 8th, 2022.
Christmas light display drawing attention
Christmas light display getting attention
