Woman sentenced to more than 20 years for drug trafficking
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman from the Detroit area was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for drug trafficking, the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office said..
Candace D. Guice, 24, was convicted after a two-day trial.
In early January, Guice was pulled over on state Route 823, a connector between U.S. 23 and U.S. 52 in Scioto County.
Ohio State Highway Patrol seized nearly 600 grams of fentanyl.
Investigators say Guice was determined to be a major drug offender.
Guice received a 20.5- to 26-year prison sentence on Wednesday.
For previous coverage:
Woman arrested after $60,000 worth of fentanyl seized in traffic stop
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.