Woman sentenced to more than 20 years for drug trafficking

By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman from the Detroit area was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for drug trafficking, the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office said..

Candace D. Guice, 24, was convicted after a two-day trial.

In early January, Guice was pulled over on state Route 823, a connector between U.S. 23 and U.S. 52 in Scioto County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol seized nearly 600 grams of fentanyl.

Investigators say Guice was determined to be a major drug offender.

Guice received a 20.5- to 26-year prison sentence on Wednesday.

For previous coverage:

Woman arrested after $60,000 worth of fentanyl seized in traffic stop

