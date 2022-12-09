$10k worth of tools, truck stolen; man arrested

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing felony charges after a pickup truck and thousands of dollars’ worth of tools were stolen, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said deputies were called to Snuffer Street in Scarbro on December 1.

The property owner told deputies roughly $10,000 worth of tools and a pickup were taken.

When deputies tracked down the pickup truck, James Barr, 31, of Scarbro was arrested.

Barr was charged with felony offenses – breaking and entering, grand larceny, and transferring/receiving a stolen vehicle.

Barr was taken to the Southern Regional Jail.

