$10k worth of tools, truck stolen; man arrested

Barr was charged with felony offenses – breaking and entering, grand larceny, and...
Barr was charged with felony offenses – breaking and entering, grand larceny, and transferring/receiving a stolen vehicle.(Southern Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing felony charges after a pickup truck and thousands of dollars’ worth of tools were stolen, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said deputies were called to Snuffer Street in Scarbro on December 1.

The property owner told deputies roughly $10,000 worth of tools and a pickup were taken.

When deputies tracked down the pickup truck, James Barr, 31, of Scarbro was arrested.

Barr was charged with felony offenses – breaking and entering, grand larceny, and transferring/receiving a stolen vehicle.

Barr was taken to the Southern Regional Jail.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman sentenced to more than 20 years for drug trafficking
Woman sentenced to more than 20 years for drug trafficking
Gavin Smith was found guilty on all charges which included three counts of first-degree murder,...
Teen convicted of murdering 4 family members
Man killed after crashing into dump truck
Man killed after crashing into dump truck
Randy Kirkendoll's body was found in a river on Nov. 22. Investigators are still working to...
Community members anxious for answers in body found investigation
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home

Latest News

Honey Baked Ham 12/08/22
Christmas dinner with Honey Baked Ham
Winter Skin Care with Living Well Aesthetics
Winter skincare with Living Well Aestethics
The City of Huntington, the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways,...
Construction of Hal Greer Boulevard Corridor project to begin soon
Very Merry Christmas & More
“Very Merry Christmas & More” concert heads to Huntington