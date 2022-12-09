2 arrested in drug investigations

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men were arrested in separate drug investigation in Wayne County, Sheriff Rick Thompson said Thursday in a release.

The sheriff said Andy “AJ” Maynard, who’s from Prichard, was arrested by West Virginia State Police in Cabell County. Maynard was wanted on warrants stemming from a drug investigation in the Prichard area of Wayne County.

Thompson said several baggies of methamphetamine, a 9mm handgun and digital scales were seized during that investigation.

Maynard faces several charges, including being a prohibited person with a firearm, along with drug charges.

In the separate investigation, Kevin Moore, of Louisa, Kentucky, was arrested by the Louisa Police Department in connection with a drug investigation in the Fort Gay area of Wayne County.

His charges include possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine altered.

