Christmas decorations stolen from Barboursville Park

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas lights and decorations are up throughout Barboursville Park to help families get into the holiday spirit.

However, village officials say two reindeer from the display seem to have wandered off.

A Facebook post from the Barboursville Village of Lights says they’ve tried to improve each year by adding features and involving community groups, and an army of employees have worked tirelessly to provide a safe, family friendly activity for everyone to enjoy.

Brittany Ray takes her kids to look at the lights every year.

“They’re just in awe the entire time from the moment we enter the park,” she said. “They really enjoy it. It’s one of the big highlights of the season.”

Ray says it’s perplexing someone would steal from a holiday tradition that so much effort goes into.

“It’s really sad,” she said. “I don’t understand why somebody would go and take away from the kids getting to go and see it. I think it’s just awful.”

Willa Midkiff runs the children’s program at the Barboursville Public Library. She took her granddaughter to look at the display Wednesday night.

“I know the joy it brought my granddaughter when she got to go through,” Midkiff said. “I just hate some of the stuff was stolen. Maybe somebody will bring it back, find that joy in their heart to bring all the Christmas back to the village.”

The Barboursville Village of Lights Facebook post says a reward will be given to whoever leads them to the guilty party. They also say the perpetrator has the option of returning the stolen items with no questions asked.

Calls to the Barboursville Police Department can be made anonymously.

