Construction of Hal Greer Boulevard Corridor project to begin soon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a $13 million contract on Friday, clearing the way for the start of a project set to redevelop Hal Greer Boulevard.

The City of Huntington, the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways, and KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission have partnered on a roadway project to improve connectivity and safety on Hal Greer from 3rd Avenue to Kinetic Drive.

The project will be done in three phases and will also transform the corridor into a welcoming gateway and community asset, officials say.

Construction from 3rd Avenue to Washington Boulevard is set to begin shortly.

During Friday’s signing evening, officials said building demolitions will begin in February and dirt will start moving in March.

According to city and state officials, phase one and two, which are expected to cost $12,364,322, have been funded by KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission.

Phase three of the project will consist of the area from Hal Greer Boulevard to Kinetic Park Drive. Construction plans and funding for phase three have not been finalized.

This is a developing story.

