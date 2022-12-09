Two taken to hospital after head-on crash in Kanawha County

Emergency crews respond to a head-on crash in Kanawha County along MacCorkle Avenue Friday.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were taken to the hospital Friday following a head-on crash in Kanawha County.

The accident involving a car and jeep happened at the intersection of MacCorkle Avenue and Thayer Street.

Emergency crews tell WSAZ.com drivers can expect eastbound lanes to be closed for awhile.

Further information has not been released at this time.

