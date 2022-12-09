Health experts encourage mask-wearing as respiratory illnesses rise this winter

Some pediatricians say the so-called “tripledemic” is hitting kids especially hard. (CNN, WISN, JOHNS HOPKINS, HHS, PFIZER)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Masks might be back this winter.

Some of the nation’s leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on, but this time, it’s not just because of COVID-19.

Flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all impacting the nation this holiday season. So, health officials are urging people to take precautions to protect themselves.

They are encouraging people to get vaccinated, wash their hands frequently and even mask up in certain circumstances.

Medical experts from Vanderbilt University Medical Center say older people, people who have any underlying illness, and anyone who is immunocompromised should consider wearing a mask to protect themselves.

Some communities across the country are even considering bringing back certain masking recommendations as the wave of respiratory illnesses worsens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman sentenced to more than 20 years for drug trafficking
Woman sentenced to more than 20 years for drug trafficking
Gavin Smith was found guilty on all charges which included three counts of first-degree murder,...
Teen convicted of murdering 4 family members
Man killed after crashing into dump truck
Man killed after crashing into dump truck
Randy Kirkendoll's body was found in a river on Nov. 22. Investigators are still working to...
Community members anxious for answers in body found investigation
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home

Latest News

Holiday safety tips from the West Virginia Poison Center
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
Barr was charged with felony offenses – breaking and entering, grand larceny, and...
$10k worth of tools, truck stolen; man arrested
Honey Baked Ham 12/08/22
Christmas dinner with Honey Baked Ham