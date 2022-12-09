Man charged with holding woman at gunpoint in an apartment

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston faces charges after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint Thursday in an apartment in Cross Lanes, Kanawha County court records show.

Jordan L. Wooding, 20, is charged with wanton endangerment, as well as enticing away, kidnapping or holding hostage any person.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators arrived to a disturbance call around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Tyler Ridge Road in Cross Lanes. They said the woman was “whispering how terrified she is” of the suspect.

She told investigators he had taken her phone and watch so she couldn’t reach out to anyone. He allegedly told her to go to a back room where he told her to get on her knees and allegedly pointed a pistol at her.

The woman told investigators the suspect locked the door, with pistol in hand, refusing to let her leave.

She said the incident started around 1:30 p.m., saying the suspect indicated he would kill her. She said she pleaded with him to let her leave because her child was in the home with them. At one point, the suspect was on a couch staring at her child while playing with gun, according to the complaint.

Wooding was taken to the South Central Regional Jail where he’s being held without bond.

A court hearing is set for 1:45 p.m. Dec. 19.

