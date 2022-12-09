Lockdown at Meadows Elementary lifted

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A lockdown issued for Meadow Elementary in Huntington Friday due to police activity nearby has been lifted, according to Director of Communication for Cabell County Schools, Jedd Flowers.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dismissal at Meadows Elementary has been delayed after the school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon, according to Director of Communication for Cabell County Schools, Jedd Flowers.

According to dispatchers, State Police was in pursuit of a car that stopped near Enslow Park, prompting a precautionary lockdown at the elementary school.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

