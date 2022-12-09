Milton Water under evaluation for potential sale after vote

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A spokesperson with West Virginia American Water (WVAW) said Milton town council members voted Tuesday during a meeting to allow WVAW to evaluate the town’s water to potentially make an offer.

Kelsi Miller, a mother of two, was at the meeting and said she wants to see the water system updated.

“It is 2022, and we live in the United States. Clean water should not be something that you have to fight for,” Miller said.

West Virginia American Water said the company will have access to financial documents, history and information and facilities. The company said experts will go into the facilities in the coming months to assess the system, look at the operation and make another offer.

Previously, the company made an offer of about $10 million to buy the system, but city leaders denied that offer.

West Virginia American Water officials said that offer was based on public records and annual reports.

The utility company said their efforts to buy the system are partly because of complaints from residents, as well as the old system that cannot handle Milton’s increase in business and residents.

“If American Water makes an offer, I am afraid Milton will dismiss it so residents throughout the town are currently filling out formal PSC complaints,” Miller said.

Miller said she is tired of driving to her mother’s house when her kids need to shower and the water comes out brown.

West Virginia American Water said the town already buys up to 80% of its water from the company each month. That water runs through the old pipes, and leaks can cause it to turn brown.

The company said if the if the city agrees to an offer, they will fix the infrastructure issues. However, the cost for service may go up.

“I’m for somebody fixing it,” Miller said. “It’s still dirty. I don’t know why as a town we would opt to pay a company to give us water when they are wanting to pay us to take it over.”

WSAZ reached out to the city for a statement on the decision and the service issues and have not heard back.

