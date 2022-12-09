Missing man’s body found in pond

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The body of a missing man was found Friday afternoon in a pond in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Fifty-three-year-old Douglas Turley’s truck was found and pulled out of the pond Sunday. Dive teams were unable to locate the body during a search Monday.

The pond is located along Hall Road near the Hitchins area.

Shane Goodall with KSP says Turley’s friends from the Greenup area and neighbors were searching the pond Friday and found the body.

Goodall says foul play is not suspected, and the body is being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

A neighbor says Turley had just moved into a home on the hillside above the pond a few weeks ago and was living alone.

He says Turley was a great guy and will be missed.

The neighbor says he saw tracks appearing to go into the water Sunday and notified police. He says he hadn’t heard from Turley for several days prior to that.

