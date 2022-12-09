Photos of jewelry found along with human remains released by sheriff

By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- It’s been about a week since a hunter discovered human remains, belonging to a woman between the ages of 30 to 50, in the Lucasville area.

Friday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released photos of jewelry that was found at the scene.

Three rings and a watch were recovered from the wooded area, the sheriff says.

The remains are thought to be less than two years old.

The sheriff says it’s unclear how long the DNA testing will take.

“The photographs of the rings are being released in hopes that someone will recognize the jewelry and help identify the remains.”

The Scioto County Sheriff's Office

A photograph of the watch is not being released by the sheriff’s office, however a description was released. “It is distinct in that the band is of dolphins interjoined together to form the band.”

It's been about a week since a hunter discovered human remains, belonging to a woman between the ages of 30 to 50, in the Lucasville area.(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)

