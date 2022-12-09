Shooting threats lead to extra patrols around school district

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s only been a couple of days since shooting threats across West Virginia put schools on high alert.

While they turned out to be false, many are staying cautious including in Boone County.

Sheriff Chad Barker said those calls put everyone on edge.

“The first thing I did was reach out to my command staff to figure out if we had any information if they knew what was going on yet,” he said.

Barker said the threats have had a big impact on the community and they want to make sure everyone feels safe going to school.

That’s why there are extra patrols both around the schools and inside them.

“We’re still on a heightened alert,” he said. “We feel very fortunate that we didn’t have a call on Wednesday. We kind of spent the rest of the day on edge, if you will just expecting to have that call anytime.”

Barker said he wants to offer students, parents, and school staff in Boone County peace of mind because, even though a threat may not have come directly here, he said people are still thinking about it.

“We tried to get in the areas of the schools, you know, some of the schools, we actually and I’ve been in being an extra,” he said.

Barker says they will be keeping extra patrols going for a few more days and are always ready for this kind of threat.

