SUV catches fire on I-64

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire.

According to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday near mile marker 13 between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits.

No injuries were reported.

