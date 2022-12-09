SUV catches fire on I-64

Traffic is beginning to back up Friday following a vehicle fire at mile marker 13 on I-64.
Traffic is beginning to back up Friday following a vehicle fire at mile marker 13 on I-64.(WV 511)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire.

According to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday near mile marker 13 between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits.

No injuries were reported.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is moving slowly on I-64 east in Cabell County Friday.

According to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher, a vehicle has caught fire.

This happened about 8:15 a.m. Friday at mile marker 13 between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits.

No injuries reported but the right lane is closed for now.

No word yet on when it’ll reopen.

