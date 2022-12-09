“Very Merry Christmas & More” concert heads to Huntington

Very Merry Christmas & More Boyd County Tourism
By Summer Jewell
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can’t have Christmas without the Christmas music.

Jason Lovins with The Jason Lovins Band stopped by First Look at Four to talk about a big show coming to Huntington.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman sentenced to more than 20 years for drug trafficking
Woman sentenced to more than 20 years for drug trafficking
Randy Kirkendoll's body was found in a river on Nov. 22. Investigators are still working to...
Community members anxious for answers in body found investigation
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
Gavin Smith was found guilty on all charges which included three counts of first-degree murder,...
Teen convicted of murdering 4 family members
Man killed after crashing into dump truck
Man killed after crashing into dump truck

Latest News

The City of Huntington, the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways,...
Construction of Hal Greer Boulevard Corridor project to begin soon
Ho ho holiday gifts
Ho ho holiday gifts
Emergency crews respond to a head-on crash in Kanawha County along MacCorkle Avenue Friday.
Two taken to hospital after head-on crash in Kanawha County
Last minute tech gift guide
Last minute tech gift guide