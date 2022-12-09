Weekend weather preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A third straight overcast day solidified the notion that we are “stuck in the much”, “mired in the gloom” and “surrounded by the clouds”. The afternoon Thursday rain pattern while unimpressive was enough to dampen spirits for the postponed Charleston Christmas parade. Conversely the show went on in Spencer where mayor Williams reported just a touch of rain for the Christmas parade. It’s part of a week-long pattern that refuses to budge!

Tonight and Friday morning the low overcast will produce areas of fog and ground dampening mist. Lows in the 40s will be easy to take considering it is December. Friday afternoon the illusion of brighter skies and a peak of sun are worth noting as a mainly rain-free day ends with scattered evening showers. Highs will make the mid 50s.

Saturday will provide a 5th straight cloudy and gloomy day. Scattered showers are more likely to occur early and in the evening. Highs near 50 will greet into Hurricane for the Christmas parade.

Sunday as the wave of low pressure passes to the east skies should brighten though afternoon highs will be stuck near 50 even if we break out for a few hours of partial sunshine.

Early next week the prospects for sun are better on Monday and Tuesday before a powerhouse front arrive with rain, wind and thunder on Wednesday.

Next Thursday and Friday will finally see cold air break through again so there is a good shot at snow (whether just flurries or snow is a TBA).

